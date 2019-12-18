Aberdeen Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF) Trading 1.4% Higher

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Ltd. (LON:AAIF) shares traded up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 213 ($2.80) and last traded at GBX 212 ($2.79), 131,695 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 40% from the average session volume of 219,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 209 ($2.75).

The stock has a market cap of $376.28 million and a P/E ratio of 9.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 207.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 212.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.75.

About Aberdeen Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF)

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

