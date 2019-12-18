Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.13.

AAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Aaron’s to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp set a $88.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Shares of Aaron’s stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.13. The company had a trading volume of 874,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,500. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.70. Aaron’s has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.39.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $963.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. This is a boost from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 1,664.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 180,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,097,000 after purchasing an additional 170,466 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Aaron’s by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter worth $1,800,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aaron’s by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,547,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,049,000 after buying an additional 733,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in Aaron’s by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 79,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

