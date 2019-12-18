$88.10 Million in Sales Expected for InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) will announce $88.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for InterDigital Wireless’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $88.30 million and the lowest is $87.90 million. InterDigital Wireless reported sales of $75.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InterDigital Wireless will report full year sales of $304.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $304.70 million to $305.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $321.55 million, with estimates ranging from $306.10 million to $337.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow InterDigital Wireless.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $72.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.82 million. InterDigital Wireless had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IDCC. ValuEngine lowered shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

IDCC traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.51. 139,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,257. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. InterDigital Wireless has a one year low of $47.02 and a one year high of $74.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. InterDigital Wireless’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.35%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in InterDigital Wireless during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 6,828.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless in the second quarter worth $38,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 79.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,112 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless in the third quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Wireless Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

