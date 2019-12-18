$4.74 Million in Sales Expected for Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) to announce $4.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.78 million. Strongbridge Biopharma reported sales of $4.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full-year sales of $20.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.98 million to $21.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $28.56 million, with estimates ranging from $24.38 million to $34.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Strongbridge Biopharma.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 211.37%.

SBBP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Strongbridge Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of SBBP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.88. 9,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,435. Strongbridge Biopharma has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $5.69. The firm has a market cap of $100.01 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBBP. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 290.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,285,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,601 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. 50.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

