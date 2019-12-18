$39.07 Million in Sales Expected for McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) will announce sales of $39.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for McEwen Mining’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.57 million and the highest is $42.56 million. McEwen Mining posted sales of $26.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McEwen Mining will report full-year sales of $120.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $113.10 million to $127.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $170.07 million, with estimates ranging from $126.20 million to $207.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for McEwen Mining.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.67 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 11.41% and a negative net margin of 50.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley lowered their target price on McEwen Mining from $4.20 to $3.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered McEwen Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.90.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $313,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in McEwen Mining by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 418,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 244,692 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in McEwen Mining by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 617,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 117,800 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in McEwen Mining by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,059,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 645,426 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in McEwen Mining by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 184,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 36,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MUX remained flat at $$1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,212,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,535. The company has a market cap of $380.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of -0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. McEwen Mining has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $2.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.64.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

