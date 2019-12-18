$338.72 Million in Sales Expected for Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) will report $338.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Superior Industries International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $329.57 million and the highest is $352.80 million. Superior Industries International reported sales of $378.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Superior Industries International will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Superior Industries International.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SUP. ValuEngine raised shares of Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BWS Financial set a $6.00 target price on shares of Superior Industries International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. B. Riley set a $7.00 target price on shares of Superior Industries International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Superior Industries International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.81.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 63,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 12,385 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Superior Industries International in the second quarter valued at about $521,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Superior Industries International in the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Superior Industries International by 29.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 695,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 157,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Superior Industries International by 3,761.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 532,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 518,686 shares during the last quarter. 56.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SUP traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $3.45. 277,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,938. Superior Industries International has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.02. The stock has a market cap of $81.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.00 and a beta of 1.90.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

