$317.55 Million in Sales Expected for Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) will announce $317.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Denbury Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $324.40 million and the lowest is $313.00 million. Denbury Resources reported sales of $338.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denbury Resources will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Denbury Resources.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $315.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.85 million. Denbury Resources had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 28.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Imperial Capital set a $1.00 target price on Denbury Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Denbury Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Denbury Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Denbury Resources by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,177,833 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $84,539,000 after buying an additional 1,194,846 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Denbury Resources by 40,315.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,666,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after buying an additional 6,649,681 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Denbury Resources by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,833,808 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after buying an additional 130,044 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Denbury Resources by 120.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,065,374 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after buying an additional 2,762,659 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Denbury Resources by 36.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,641,442 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after buying an additional 1,244,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

DNR traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 16,114,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,606,233. The stock has a market cap of $608.91 million, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Denbury Resources has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $2.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.14.

About Denbury Resources

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

