$30.25 Million in Sales Expected for Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) will announce $30.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Phreesia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.10 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full-year sales of $122.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $122.12 million to $122.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $144.85 million, with estimates ranging from $142.00 million to $146.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 million. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PHR shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Shares of PHR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.01. 481,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,404. Phreesia has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,435,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the third quarter valued at $11,955,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in Phreesia during the third quarter worth $4,848,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter worth $3,827,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter worth $1,036,000. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

