$205.37 Million in Sales Expected for Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) will announce sales of $205.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Wix.Com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $206.07 million and the lowest is $203.02 million. Wix.Com reported sales of $164.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Wix.Com will report full year sales of $762.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $759.52 million to $766.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $958.57 million, with estimates ranging from $943.38 million to $976.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wix.Com.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $196.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.70 million. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 24.02% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on WIX shares. BidaskClub raised Wix.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Wix.Com from $172.00 to $140.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered Wix.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wix.Com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.93.

Wix.Com stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.60. The stock had a trading volume of 325,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,420. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -271.82 and a beta of 1.43. Wix.Com has a fifty-two week low of $80.20 and a fifty-two week high of $155.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Wix.Com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wix.Com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Wix.Com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wix.Com by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wix.Com by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

