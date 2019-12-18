$202.47 Million in Sales Expected for Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) will post sales of $202.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $186.07 million and the highest is $228.28 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will report full-year sales of $595.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $579.55 million to $621.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $747.69 million, with estimates ranging from $689.85 million to $855.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Diamond S Shipping.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $141.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.06 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on DSSI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Diamond S Shipping in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diamond S Shipping has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Diamond S Shipping stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.50. 7,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,822. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.76. Diamond S Shipping has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $16.60.

In other news, major shareholder Reserve Gp Xii Ltd First sold 3,950,681 shares of Diamond S Shipping stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $54,321,863.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Recovery Fund Iv Dss Aiv Wlr sold 99,130 shares of Diamond S Shipping stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $1,434,411.10. Insiders sold a total of 4,710,681 shares of company stock worth $64,664,802 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 610.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

