1irstcoin (FST) One Day Volume Hits $240,725.00

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $68.79 million and approximately $240,725.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin token can currently be purchased for about $1.74 or 0.00026184 BTC on exchanges including Token Store, Instant Bitex and Crex24. Over the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

1irstcoin Profile

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,595,279 tokens. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin.

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Crex24 and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

