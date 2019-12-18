$193.26 Million in Sales Expected for Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) will report $193.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Healthequity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $191.88 million to $195.00 million. Healthequity reported sales of $75.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 155%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthequity will report full year sales of $523.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $521.61 million to $525.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $824.98 million, with estimates ranging from $794.91 million to $864.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Healthequity.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.38 million. Healthequity had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America set a $79.00 target price on Healthequity and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James raised Healthequity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Healthequity from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthequity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.86.

In related news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $227,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $715,600. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthequity during the second quarter worth $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthequity during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthequity during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthequity during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthequity during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQY traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.37. 895,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,944. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.22. Healthequity has a 12 month low of $50.29 and a 12 month high of $85.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

