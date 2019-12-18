$101.96 Million in Sales Expected for Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) to report sales of $101.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $103.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $99.48 million. Chuy’s reported sales of $96.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full-year sales of $426.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $423.80 million to $428.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $454.30 million, with estimates ranging from $441.71 million to $459.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $109.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.88 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHUY. CL King began coverage on Chuy’s in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush upgraded Chuy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.50 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

CHUY stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,250. The company has a market cap of $449.92 million, a PE ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.37. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $29.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.10 and its 200-day moving average is $24.48.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the second quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 21.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter.

Chuy's Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

