$1.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.66 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the highest is $1.68. NVIDIA reported earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full-year earnings of $5.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.69 to $7.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.93.

NVIDIA stock traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.44. 6,357,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,916,615. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $124.46 and a 52-week high of $228.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total transaction of $2,634,175.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,161.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $138,694.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,142 shares of company stock valued at $13,262,320 in the last ninety days. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 416.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 158 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 313.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 65.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

