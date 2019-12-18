$1.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) will report $1.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07 billion. Nexstar Media Group posted sales of $798.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full-year sales of $3.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($2.36). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $663.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NXST has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens set a $150.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.25.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $1,045,285.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,245.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.55, for a total transaction of $66,593.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,288 shares of company stock worth $3,928,976 in the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 165.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,706. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.55. Nexstar Media Group has a one year low of $70.53 and a one year high of $119.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.08%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

