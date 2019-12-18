$1.05 EPS Expected for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) will announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.11. Park-Ohio reported earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.19. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $403.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.20 million. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 2.78%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

PKOH traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $33.80. The company had a trading volume of 103,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,124. The company has a market cap of $422.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 2.30. Park-Ohio has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $38.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is currently 11.68%.

In other Park-Ohio news, CEO Matthew V. Crawford sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $219,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 996,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,181,318.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew V. Crawford sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $165,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 999,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,087,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKOH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Park-Ohio in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Park-Ohio by 45.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Park-Ohio by 58.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Park-Ohio by 16.4% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Park-Ohio by 6.8% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 8,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

