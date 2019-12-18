0Chain (ZCN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,052.00

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 17th. Over the last week, 0Chain has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar. One 0Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000426 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX and Bilaxy. 0Chain has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $2,052.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net

Buying and Selling 0Chain

0Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

