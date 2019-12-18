$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort’s earnings. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will report full year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 36.93%. The firm had revenue of $110.93 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

OMAB stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.17. 83,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,517. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.47. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 1 year low of $34.99 and a 1 year high of $62.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 5.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 58.5% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 1.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 45.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (OMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.