$0.56 EPS Expected for Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) to report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Meritor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.57. Meritor reported earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritor will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Meritor.

Get Meritor alerts:

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Meritor had a return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Meritor’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Meritor from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Meritor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Meritor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.80.

MTOR stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.94. 667,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,446. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.30. Meritor has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $25.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.28.

In other news, SVP Chris Villavarayan sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $330,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,042. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Bialy sold 3,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $85,689.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,728 shares of company stock worth $6,179,082 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,680,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,081,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritor in the second quarter worth $36,935,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 3.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,499,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,369,000 after purchasing an additional 43,865 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 67.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,167,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,322,000 after purchasing an additional 471,038 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 2,068.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,154,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,070 shares during the period.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meritor (MTOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.