-$0.55 EPS Expected for Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) to post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eidos Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.51). Eidos Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 103.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eidos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($1.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($2.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eidos Therapeutics.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $26.69 million for the quarter.

EIDX has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Eidos Therapeutics from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BTIG Research set a $56.00 target price on Eidos Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Eidos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

In other news, CFO Christine Siu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $1,195,000.00. Also, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $177,400.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,044,575. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 151.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 457.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $426,000. 30.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EIDX traded down $2.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.64. The stock had a trading volume of 105,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,269. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -34.22 and a beta of -0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 17.00, a current ratio of 17.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.83. Eidos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $66.56.

Eidos Therapeutics

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

