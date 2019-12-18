-$0.52 EPS Expected for Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) will announce earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Xencor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the highest is ($0.44). Xencor posted earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Xencor.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.40. Xencor had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 million.

XNCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday. Leerink Swann cut their price objective on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.90.

In related news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 37,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $1,467,944.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 120,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $5,010,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Xencor stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.33. 270,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,268. Xencor has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $46.33. The company has a current ratio of 8.92, a quick ratio of 8.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.13 and a 200-day moving average of $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 1.38.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xencor (XNCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.