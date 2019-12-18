$0.23 EPS Expected for Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) to report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Brooks Automation posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $200.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.38 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRKS shares. B. Riley set a $47.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Brooks Automation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup lowered Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $43.00 price objective on Brooks Automation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.20.

NASDAQ BRKS traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.62. 686,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 55.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation has a 12 month low of $23.02 and a 12 month high of $50.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

In related news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $146,652.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 24,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $1,094,959.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 132,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,977,887. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,648 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,176 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Brooks Automation by 0.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 24,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 75.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

